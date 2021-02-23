Windsor Group LTD Sells 363 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Windsor Group LTD cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.40. 59,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,512. The company has a market capitalization of $168.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

