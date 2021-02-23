WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Acquired by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,373 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of WSFS Financial worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,959,000 after purchasing an additional 252,047 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,330,000 after acquiring an additional 127,037 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,381,000 after acquiring an additional 282,496 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,748,000 after acquiring an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 921,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSFS traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.91. 193,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,886. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

