Xuez 1-Day Volume Hits $58,169.00 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Xuez coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xuez has traded 62.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xuez has a market cap of $21,096.58 and $58,169.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Xuez Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,958,513 coins and its circulating supply is 3,992,079 coins. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. "

Xuez Coin Trading

Xuez can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

