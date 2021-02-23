Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to report $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Argo Group International reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

NYSE:ARGO traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.75. 159,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $63.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth $1,505,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Argo Group International by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 136.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.