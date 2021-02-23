Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.32. Banner posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 253,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 43,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Banner by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Banner stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.