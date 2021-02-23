Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

ZLNDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Zalando from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded down $3.68 on Tuesday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.74 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

