ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.10-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $144-146 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.75 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.47-0.49 EPS.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.65.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $7,361,641.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Nir Keren sold 142,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $5,790,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock worth $258,463,216.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

