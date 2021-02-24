0Chain Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One 0Chain token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $25.56 million and $434,206.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00034831 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.