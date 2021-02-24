$11.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to announce $11.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.67 billion and the highest is $11.95 billion. Accenture posted sales of $11.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $47.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.42 billion to $48.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $51.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.14 billion to $51.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.76.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,249. Accenture has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.16 and a 200-day moving average of $242.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 387,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,283,000 after purchasing an additional 73,470 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

