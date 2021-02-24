194,810 Shares in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 194,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 25.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,608,131. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44.

Several brokerages have commented on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.