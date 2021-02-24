$25.15 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to report $25.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $33.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $92.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.40 million to $94.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $121.40 million, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $125.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brigham Minerals.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

MNRL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. 30,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.96 million, a PE ratio of -780.00 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

