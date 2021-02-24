30,542 Shares in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 78,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.