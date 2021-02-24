309,218 Shares in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Acquired by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 309,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000. Ares Commercial Real Estate comprises 3.1% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,209,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 73,626 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,536,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 67,109 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at about $7,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 466.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 300,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 323,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACRE traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.37 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

