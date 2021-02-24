$4.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.22 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $20.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.55 billion to $21.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.69 billion to $21.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $70,818,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 53.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,660,000 after buying an additional 2,552,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 1,470,153 shares during the last quarter. Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $14,001,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 35,091,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,362 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 1,075,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,505,111. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.