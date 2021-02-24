4,010 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.1% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 45,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $322.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,561,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,648,770. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $338.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.83.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.