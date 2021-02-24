42,876 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 331,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,171,313. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.