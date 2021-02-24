8,158 Shares in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth about $297,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 13.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,162.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 191,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 176,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8,381.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $51.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

