8,496 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. 3M makes up about 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.36. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The stock has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

