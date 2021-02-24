AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.9% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.39.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.84. The company had a trading volume of 337,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $192.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

