Aberforth Split Level Income Trust (LON:ASIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.00

Shares of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (LON:ASIT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 65.16 ($0.85), with a volume of 14134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.60 ($0.84).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of £121.27 million and a PE ratio of -23.21.

Get Aberforth Split Level Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a GBX 0.92 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.51%.

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Split Level Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.