Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s stock price dropped 11.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 38,292,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 62,252,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.43.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,924,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.99% of Acasti Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.