Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s stock price dropped 11.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 38,292,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 62,252,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.43.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.45.
About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.
