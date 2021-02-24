AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 4,727,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,635,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 325.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 104,186 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

