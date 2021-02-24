AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 4,727,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,635,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.16.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRX)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.
