ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241,255 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of ACI Worldwide worth $15,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 39,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $266,353.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,780.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACIW. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

