Adriel G. Lares Sells 100,000 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $8,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,071,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $77.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,641,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,050. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.22 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fastly by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after buying an additional 102,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after buying an additional 332,001 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

