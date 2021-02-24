Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $108.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $109.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 41,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,084,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,776,127 shares of company stock worth $134,714,295. 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

