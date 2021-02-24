Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,784 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 72,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 62,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

