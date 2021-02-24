AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.4% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 4,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

ISRG traded up $7.48 on Wednesday, reaching $752.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,328. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $777.78 and its 200 day moving average is $741.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

