Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the mining company on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend by 131.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

