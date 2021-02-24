Agora (NASDAQ:API) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agora (NASDAQ:API) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of API traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,937,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,062. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

