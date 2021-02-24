Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Agree Realty reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,616. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $79.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,166,000 after buying an additional 1,504,650 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 8,072.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after buying an additional 980,283 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 968,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,516,000 after purchasing an additional 306,951 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 727,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

