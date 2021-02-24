Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.53. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.