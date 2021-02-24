Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 2.4% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.92. 159,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,365,682. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.45. The company has a market cap of $676.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

