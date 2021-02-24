Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $2.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.09) earnings per share.

NYSE Y traded up $27.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $653.51. 2,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,432. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $575.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $786.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

