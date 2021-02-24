Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.22 EPS

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $2.22, Briefing.com reports. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Y traded up $24.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $650.97. 2,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $602.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $575.49. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.37 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany has a one year low of $426.87 and a one year high of $786.00.

Y has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

