Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 93,758 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,616 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 93,758 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Autodesk worth $133,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the software company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $290.25 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.17, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.71.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

