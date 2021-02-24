Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.62% of BlackLine worth $123,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL stock opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -178.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.34 and a 200 day moving average of $109.67.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BL shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

