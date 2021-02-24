Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $127.71 Million Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,253,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $127,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $911,684.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,708.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 744,106 shares of company stock valued at $29,169,792. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

