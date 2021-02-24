Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.57

Shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.57 and last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

ALTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $678.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In other news, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $209,850 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altabancorp by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Altabancorp by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altabancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

