Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $11.15

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $12.50. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 1,963 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 97,053 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

