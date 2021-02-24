American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.48

Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $616.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.02.

In other American Vanguard news, SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $82,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Johann Venter sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $38,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,050.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 189.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

