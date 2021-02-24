Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,888 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $24,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $564,308.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,277,965.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $2,653,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,422 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,369. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

