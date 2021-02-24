Analysts Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Post $0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,044 shares of company stock worth $16,451,164 in the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $2,095,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,224. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

