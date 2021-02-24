Analysts Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post $43.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $47.83 million. Cryoport reported sales of $9.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 368.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $73.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.60 million to $78.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $199.03 million, with estimates ranging from $191.30 million to $211.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cryoport.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $127,575,000 after purchasing an additional 116,433 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 2.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,021,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,396,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after buying an additional 218,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 1.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 690,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. 54,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -103.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $84.97.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

