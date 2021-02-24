Analysts Issue Forecasts for China Mobile Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CHL)

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of China Mobile in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.91 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Mobile’s FY2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

China Mobile stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. China Mobile has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $44.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in China Mobile by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.