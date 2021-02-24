Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (IMO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE: IMO) in the last few weeks:
- 2/24/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$28.00 to C$29.50.
- 2/19/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/1/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00.
- 1/25/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$29.50 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$23.00 to C$29.00.
- 1/20/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$30.00 to C$32.00.
- 1/20/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$30.00 to C$32.00.
- 1/15/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$32.00.
- 1/11/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$28.00 to C$29.00.
Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) stock traded up C$0.69 on Wednesday, reaching C$29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 860,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,802. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The company has a market cap of C$21.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.56. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$31.52.
Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 1.9899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
