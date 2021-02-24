Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.25 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.78% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$45.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) stock traded up C$3.34 on Wednesday, reaching C$42.12. 84,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.47. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

