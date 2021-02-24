ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.73-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $335-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.85 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.44-6.92 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS stock traded up $9.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.37. The stock had a trading volume of 417,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,060. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 86.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,495,497 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.