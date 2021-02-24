Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.53

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.53 and last traded at $42.79, with a volume of 1386541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.73.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $191,000.

About Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

There is no company description available for Apartment Income REIT Corp.

