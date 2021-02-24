Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.37 million.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. 3,209,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,968. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

