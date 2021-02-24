APR Coin (APR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20,354.56

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. APR Coin has a total market cap of $20,354.56 and $2.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,486,814 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

